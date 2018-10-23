Multi-million project to fix smaller roads across Hertfordshire

Over the next four years Hertfordshire Council (HCC) will be investing £28 million to improve local roads across the county.

While HCC invests £35million in maintenance and improvement schemes on Hertfordshire’s roads each year, A, B and C roads often take priority over smaller roads.

As a result HCC have launched a major project to focus on local roads.

A HCC spokesman said: “They are still important to us; they are used by our residents every day, whether on the commute to work, the walk to school or an evening run or bike ride.”

Francis Avenue in St Albans was the first road on the scheme to get attention on Friday October 5.

Cabinet Member for Highways, Phil Bibby, said: “While it’s important that we prioritise our highways budget to look after main roads, we know that the state of local roads is important to our residents.

“It’s important to us too. That’s why we’re investing an extra £29 million between 2018 and 2022 to improve roads like Francis Avenue. While we can’t do everything, this extra investment, along with the regular maintenance, will make a real difference to roads across the county.”

A full list of the roads getting treatment under the new scheme in 2018/19 is available at hertfordshire.gov.uk/localroads