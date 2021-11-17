MP urges Arriva to reconsider decision to scrap bus service from Hemel Hempstead to London Victoria

The MP for Hemel Hempstead is urging Arriva to reconsider the decision to remove Green Line services to London Victoria.

The company said that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, passenger numbers on the service from Hemel Hempstead were already declining, leading to operations being run out of Arriva’s Luton depot.

Whilst this did help with ensuring all 758 services operated as per the advertised timetable, it says that passenger numbers remained low.

Sir Mike Penning is urging Arriva to reconsider the decision to remove Green Line services between Hemel Hempstead and London Victoria

And Arriva says that despite this, it remained committed to delivering services throughout the pandemic, maintaining a minimum level of service to enable key workers to travel to and from London and Hemel Hempstead.

The last day of service will be Saturday, December 4.

Now, the town's MP Sir Mike Penning has written to Arriva urging them to reconsider the decision that will affect many of his constituents.

He said: "I have formally written to Arriva and asked them to reconsider the decision to stop the service from Hemel Hempstead to London Victoria.

"And if they can not do that because of operational reasons then to at least commit to reviewing the decision in six months when more people are not working from home.

"I understand that it has been stopped for commercial reasons, but when more people are back at work that might change.

"For many of my constituents this service is a real lifeline to get them into London for work."

Andrew Godley, commercial director, said: “We have received and replied to Mr Penning’s letter and we appreciate the concerns he has raised on behalf of his constituents.

"We reviewed various options before taking this difficult decision, but the demand levels are unsustainable for services to continue.

"We will however continue to assess demand levels in the market and would re-examine the route in future if potential demand levels supported the return of a service."

Sir Mike Penning added: "It's excellent news that they have said they will continue to assess demand levels.