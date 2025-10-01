Gritting crews put on standby in Hertfordshire as county council prepares for winter

Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed its gritters are preparing for winter weather as we enter October.

Today, the authority confirmed its winter road service has been launched to ensure routes are as safe as possible while temperatures drop.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “From now until spring, the council’s gritting crews will be on standby 24/7, treating almost 1,500 miles of priority roads whenever icy conditions are forecast. Salt stocks have been replenished, vehicles fully serviced, and drivers trained and ready.”

They added that the council also provides over 1,000 salt bins across Hertfordshire for use by residents on local roads and pavements.

Councillor Stephen Giles-Medhurst said: “Our winter service is about keeping Hertfordshire safe and moving. We monitor weather conditions around the clock, and our dedicated teams are ready to grit whenever it’s needed. I’d like to thank our staff who often work through the night in challenging conditions to keep roads open.

“We’re also asking residents to do their bit, by driving carefully in winter weather, checking conditions before setting off, and using local salt bins where needed. Together, we can help keep Hertfordshire safe this winter.”

Hertfordshire County Council publishes details of where its salt bins are stored and routes its gritters take online here.

The council has a series of ‘precautionary routes’ which are gritted when there are extended periods of icy conditions. Hertfordshire County Council says these are typically routes to hospitals, gp surgeries, and emergency service routes. Train stations and transport centres are also prioritised.