Drivers in Dacorum are asked to avoid the M25 clockwise near Hemel Hempstead while police deal with an incident.

There is currently a carriageway closure in place on the motorway clockwise between junction 20 (Hemel Hempstead) and junction 21 (M1).

A statement from Hertfordshire Police said: “Police were called shortly after 8.05am on Thursday 2 February to report concerns for the welfare of a man who had been found on the hard shoulder of the M25 northbound, near junction 21a.”

The M25

It added: “Officers are on scene alongside the ambulance service and closures are in place. People are asked to please avoid the area at this time.”

A tweet at 8.42am today (February 2) from Herts Police read: “Please be aware emergency services are at the scene of an incident on the M25 between junctions 20 and 21a clockwise. Road closures are in place.”

It added: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

National Highways have advised road users to follow the hollow triangle on road signs for the diversion route:

Leave the M25 at J20 and at the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A21 towards London.

Follow the A41 to the A41/A405 Leavesden Green junction and take the exit slip onto the A405.

Continue on the A405 back to the M25 J21A and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit back onto the M25 clockwise.

Drivers are asked allow extra journey time, plan ahead, re-route or even delay their journey.