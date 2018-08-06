Training day for Hemel mobility scooter drivers

MP for Hemel Hempstead Sir Mike Penning joined a Mobility Scooter Safety Training Day at The Market Square in Marlowes.

The event was organised by ZTW Mobility, after care service director Mike Bavington discovered that in 2016 there was 350 accidents and 14 fatalities involving mobility scooters.

Two test tracks were set up, for beginners and more experienced users, to simulate obstacles they would face in everyday situations.

The Hospice of St Frances and the Dacorum Dolphins Swimming Group for Disabled were invited to hold fundraising stalls.

Murphy Plant donated the safety fencing and the Salvation Army opened up the café and provided refreshments.

It is hoped that ZTW can host more events like this in future for disabled people in Dacorum.