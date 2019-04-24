Residents slam plans for massive M25 service station on green belt land near Kings Langley

Building a massive motorway service station on green belt land will threaten the existence of Kings Langley, say residents.

Gary Ansell, chairman of Kings Langley & District Residents Association (KLDRA), said the village would become a suburb of nearby towns if the proposed M25 development went ahead.

3D plans of how the service station might look

And increased traffic in the area would bring high levels of air and noise pollution.

He said: “We are extremely concerned the village of Kings Langley will be surrounded by development.

“And the site is close to a church and primary school which would both be affected by high levels of diesel fumes and noise pollution.”

As revealed by the Gazette last week, Moto Hospitality Ltd submitted a planning application for a new service station at junction 20 off the M25 near Kings Langley.

The proposed development includes an 80-bed lodge, range of shops, parking spaces and other facilities.

Mr Ansell added: “The existence of Kings Langley as a village is already under threat from potential development on swathes of Green Belt areas through the Local Plans of Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) and Three Rivers.

“If these sites are developed, the additional traffic that will be funnelled through the A41 and M25 corridors as a result will be significant.”

A 30-week consultation period started on Friday, which means members of the public can raise any questions or objections.

The application is likely to be heard at a Three Rivers planning committee meeting in July. If given permission, construction is expected to start in 2020.

“Planning permission should not be contemplated until the local authorities have finalised their plans and studies have been undertaken to realistically assess the effect on local road infrastructure.

“We are encouraging local residents to “Say NO to Moto” and submit their objections in writing to Three Rivers before the consultation period ends on the May 14,” Mr Ansell said.

A DBC spokesperson said: “We will reply to views on the development in due course once we have considered the impact of the proposals on Dacorum.”

To comment on plans visit: www3.threerivers.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=makeComment&keyVal=PPHEIOQF0D100