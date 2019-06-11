Multi-storey work delayed

Work on the controversial multi-storey car park in Berkhamsted has been delayed – because of work to re-route utilities.

The delay was set to be reported to a meeting of Dacorum Borough Council’s finance and resources overview and scrutiny committee yesterday (Tuesday, June 11).

A report to the committee states: “There has been a delay to the commencement of the construction programme due to a number of issues which have recently arisen between the Huber and various other parties regarding the enabling works.

“The completion of all utility diversions has been problematic due to the utility’s provider’s non-committal to undertaking and completing all associated works in a reasonable and timely manner, subsequently this has impacted the construction programme.

“Until all of the enabling works are concluded, Huber are unable to commence with the 32-week construction period.”

According to the report it was ‘envisaged’ these works would be completed by the end of this month.