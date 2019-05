All lanes are now reopened following a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 southbound between Junction 9 Harpenden and Junction 8 Hemel Hempstead.

Three lanes were closed earlier this morning as emergency services dealt with the incident.

News

A Highways England spokesman: "We've moved all vehicles to the hard shoulder and re-opened lane 1.

"#M1 southbound between J9 (#Harpenden) and J8 (#HemelHempstead). Delays should begin to ease. Safe onwards journey."