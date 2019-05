A car was flipped on its side after a crash involving three vehicles in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Thursday).

Police were called at 8.55am to reports of a collision in Lawn Lane, Hemel.

Scene of crash

Three vehicles were involved including a black Vauxhall Corsa and another black Vauxhall Corsa which was stationary. The first Corsa had flipped on its side.

The ambulance service was also called along with the fire and rescue service.

No one was injured.