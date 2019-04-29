BREAKING: Crash on Magic Roundabout to cause severe delays in Hemel Hempstead

Drivers have been warned of severe delays after a crash involving a van on the Magic Roundabout, Hemel Hempstead.

Delays are reported along Two Waters Road A414 N/B and A4251 London Road.

Photo credit: Richard Butler

Witnesses say an air ambulance was at the scene of the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We’re currently dealing with a collision involving a white van and blue BMW on the Magic Roundabout."

"There is likely to be significant traffic congestion so we're advising motorists to please avoid the area. Thank you for your patience."

More to follow.