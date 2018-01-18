Tomb defaced and nativity scene stolen as thieves target churches in Tring and Aldbury

Mindless thieves targeted two local churches and defaced a tombstone in a series of crimes police believe are linked.

Between 9am on Wednesday, January 10 and 2pm on Saturday, January 13 offensive graffiti was written on a tomb and in a visitors’ book situated within St John the Baptist Church in Aldbury. A figure was also stolen from a Nativity scene.

It follows a similar incident at the church on Thursday, December 7. On that occasion damage was also caused to bibles, pictures and books.

In Tring, between midday and 5pm on Sunday, December 17, damage was caused to a cross inside the parish hall.

PC Donna Horwood, from the Dacorum Community Safety Unit, said: “We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and enquiries are continuing to trace those responsible for causing the damage. I would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.

“I would also ask people to remain vigilant; if you witness any suspicious activity around churches please call police straight away.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact PC Horwood via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D3/18/30.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.