Three indecent exposures reported in Hemel Hempstead

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following three incidents of indecent exposure in Hemel Hempstead.

The incidents all occurred in Piccotts End Lane where the offender exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately.

Between 9am and 9.15am on Monday, March 19, a woman was running along the lane when a man exposed himself. (Crime reference D1/18/2380)

At 11.15am on Thursday, October 12, 2017, a teenage girl was in the lane when a man exposed himself. (D1/17/8268)

Between 10.30am and 10.45am on Monday, October 18, a woman was walking along the lane when a man exposed himself. (D1/17/7440)

The offender is described as a white man with brown hair. On the first two occasions he was on a bicycle and was wearing black/blue cycling shorts, a cycling top and silver helmet. On the most recent occasion he did not have a bicycle and was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a hooded blue top and trainers.

PC Matthew Cann, who is investigating, said: “We believe these crimes have been carried out by the same offender and suspect there may have been other incidents that have not yet been reported to police.

“If you have been a victim please get in touch as you will have information that could help our investigation.

“The offender made no attempt to speak to the victims and did not follow them. All of the women have been contacted by officers and have been offered on-going support if they feel they require it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Cann by emailing matthew.cann@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency