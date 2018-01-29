Thieves steal 'sentimental' items belonging to late husband from Hemel Hempstead pensioner

A Hemel Hempstead pensioner has been left distraught after a safe with sentimental items from her late husband was stolen.

Between December 22 and January 2, offender(s) entered a property in Reddings and took a safe containing a wallet and cash belonging to the late husband, plus a number of sentimental documents.

The victim, a lady in her 70s, was not staying at the property at the time of the burglary.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, said: “This is a particularly upsetting crime due to the fact the safe contained a wallet belonging to the victim’s late husband who died last year.

“The wallet contained his last £90 that the victim was keeping just in case she ever needed it. The safe also contained sentimental documents from the couple’s life together. She is absolutely distraught by this crime and I would urge the person or people who did this to do the right thing and hand themselves in.

“Have you seen a safe abandoned anywhere near the scene, or elsewhere in the town? It was a small, free-standing but heavy safe with a dial on the front. Perhaps you have seen some documents dumped somewhere?

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area during the time stated? I appreciate some time has passed since the incident but any information at all, however insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation.”

If you have any information that may assist officers, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/18/30.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.