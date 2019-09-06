The average call to Dacorum Council takes more than five minutes to get through – with thousands of people hanging up before they are answered.

Between April and June this year, 28,174 calls were made to the council’s customer contact centre.

But one in every eight callers – or 3,528 people – gave up before their calls were answered.

And that is an improvement on the same three-month period last year, when 5,229 –or 17.26 per cent – of the 30,298 calls were abandoned.

The data will be presented to councillors on Wednesday (September 4).

It also shows that callers are having to wait an average of 314 seconds – more than five minutes – before their call to the council is answered.

That is an improvement on the 332-second wait recorded over the same period last year.

But it falls short of the council’s target of answering calls within five minutes.

The report to councillors says newer members of staff are being trained to “become multi-skilled”, which will enable the 300-second target to be met.

Previously the target for answering calls was set at 210 seconds.

Overall the data shows that 99.7 per cent of customers are satisfied with the service they received from the customer service unit. That’s based on the responses of 2,536 customers.

It also shows that face-to-face customers wait an average of 195 seconds – that’s just over three minutes – before being dealt with by the customer services team.

That’s quicker than the average for the same period last year, which was 247 seconds. And it is well within the council target of 450 seconds.