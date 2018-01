Two teenage boys were hospitalised on Tuesday night, after an incident The Marlowes.

Police were called at 8pm to reports of an assault.

Two teenage boys had received wounds, one to shoulder, thigh and chest, the other to his back.

Paramedics were called to the scene; one boy who was taken to Watford General Hospital has since been released, while the other was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London where his condition is described as stable.

Investigations are continuing at this time.