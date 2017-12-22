Teenage muggers fail twice to rob victim

Two cyclists twice tried and failed to rob the same victim in Hemel.

The victim was walking towards the train station from the town centre, between 6.30-7pm on Saturday, December 2, when he was approached by the duo who demanded he hand over his money and coat. They cycled away when other people approached the scene.

They then tried again shortly afterwards near the underpass at the Magic Roundabout, but again cycled away when other people approached.

Both men were black, aged 15-18, and and around 5ft 6in. One wore a dark jacket and the other tracksuit bottoms.

Call Herts Police on 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/9856.