Teenage girl, 15, goes missing from Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage girl who is missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Fifteen-year-old Lauren Stanbridge was last seen in the St Agnell’s Lane area of the town at around midday on Tuesday, March 6.

Lauren is described as white, of a slim build, 5ft 5in tall, with blonde hair and green eyes. Since this photo was taken, she has changed her hair and now has a fringe. She was last seen wearing her school uniform.

She has links to the Markyate and Adeyfield areas.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Lauren or has information on her whereabouts should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 436.