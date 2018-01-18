Talk to local practitioners at Hemel Wellness Fest

A group of wellbeing-focused small businesses from Hemel, Berkhamsted and Kings Langley are joining together for the Hemel Wellness Fest.

Taking place from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday February 10 at St Mary and St Joseph’s Parish Centre, Boxmoor, the aim of the event is to show the public what the practitioners do andraise money for a local charity.

Organised by Hemel yoga teacher Maria Oliver, Hemel Wellness Fest aims to educate the ‘wellbeing curious’ and raise money for Signpost, which provides counselling and support to young people.

Practitioners providing acupuncture, craniosacral therapy, Alexander Technique, reflexology, yoga, herbalism, osteopathy, naturopathy and more will be taking part.

Maria said: “When I was pregnant with my first child, I was recommended reflexology by an NHS midwife. Years before that, I was referred by my GP to an NHS physiotherapist who said Alexander Technique would help me. On both occasions I had no idea how to go about finding someone who offered those treatments.

“Nowadays, as a yoga teacher, I have lots of personal connections with skilled, well-qualified and dedicated professionals.

“I thought it would be fantastic to organise a joint event where anyone can pop in and talk to us about what we offer.”

The event will include taster sessions, demonstrations and talks, plus a silent auction of prizes donated by each participating business.

See www.facebook.com/hemelwellnessfest