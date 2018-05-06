Take to the water in Herts, with sailing taster sessions

There’s a chance to give sailing and windsurfing a go for free or low cost during May, thanks to the RYA Push the Boat Out initiative.

Clubs and centres across the UK are holding open days this month and inviting those who live locally to come and have a go at sailing and windsurfing.

This comes after new research commissioned by boating’s national governing body, the RYA, shows a quarter of people have never tried an outdoor pursuit, yet two in four want to be more active and nearly a third want to get more fresh air.

Almost 400 venues across the UK are inviting people to Push The Boat Out this May.

There are dinghy and kneeboarding sessions at Bury Lake Young Mariners, Rickmansworth, on Saturday May 12.

On Sunday, May 20, there are sessions at Aldenham Sailing Club and Rickmansworth Sailing Club.

RYA Regional Development Officer for the East, Robbie Bell, said: “So many people still don’t realise they can go sailing or windsurfing on their doorstep, and that you don’t even need to own a boat or board as clubs and centres have ones you can borrow or hire.

“Once you’ve learned the ropes, you can sail on your own or with your partner, friends or kids in dinghies or big boats, inland or on the coast.

“And after a great day on the water, nothing beats having a drink by the water on warm summer evenings.”

All kit and safety equipment is provided at Push The Boat Out events, so just take along a pair of shoes you don’t mind getting wet and your sense of adventure.

For a full list of events, see www.rya.org.uk/go/PTBO