Stuston village church in line for £185,000 grant

All Saints’ Church in Stuston could be in line for a huge £185,000 grant, if new exploratory work is successful.

Stuston Parish Church Council has now received a grant of more than £21,000 after a successful bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It will mean work can begin to assess what needs to be done to fully repair the church, with the long-term aim of it becoming a new village centre.

The church council aims to make the restored building more available to the local community, including schools and organisations, as well as remaining as a place of worship.

If the investigations are successful, it could mean the church council could be in line for a total grant of up to £185,000 to complete the project.

“It’s very exciting news for villagers and the future of the village,” said project manager Roger Greenacre.

“The church architect will begin assessing what needs to be done to fully restore the building so that it could then be used as a facility for the village, such as a youth club, or for arts and music events, for instance.

“Grants are not given for church repairs themselves so working with the Rector, Adrian Watkins, the idea is to bring use the building for more community use.”

If the exploratory work is successful, repair work could start in the early autumn.

“This church has provided villagers with a place for worship and special occasions for centuries and it’s great to know that we are a step closer to preserving it for forthcoming generations,” added Mr Greenacre.

The church council has received initial funding of £21,200 for the survey work.

It plans to invite children to learn about the historic features of the church while any work is being done.

A Stuston church is mentioned in the Domesday Book.