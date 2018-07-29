Students urged to volunteer in Dacorum charity shops

School’s out and the long break stretches ahead.

Young people looking for something to do with all that free time could consider getting involved in some voluntary work at their local Rennie Grove Hospice Care shop.

Volunteer services officer Susan Lewis said: “The school holidays are a great time to try out volunteering. Our shop managers are very happy to offer short-term opportunities of a day, a week or longer.

“There are so many benefits for students who volunteer in our shops. It’s something positive to add to your CV and offers the chance for you to learn new skills such as working with a range of people, customer service and teamwork, and it’s also a great way of building self-confidence.

“We have a whole host of roles across the organisation so please get in touch to find out more.

“We are especially keen to hear from people who are skilled eBayers who can join our online retail team.

We can offer hours to suit and one-off ‘try before you apply’ sessions for people who are not sure what role will suit them best.”

Students Fiona and Ella, pictured, have recently completed a week’s work experience in a Rennie Grove shop.

Fiona said: “It’s great to be able to help raise funds for the local community and I’ve enjoyed interacting with customers. I’ve also bought some clothes for myself at a great price, knowing the money is going to a good cause!”

To find our more, contact volunteer@renniegrove.org