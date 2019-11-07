Students in fine voice ahead of Berkhamsted’s Festival of Light

News

This year's festival takes place on Sunday, November 24, and the 20-strong Chapel Choir have been diligently practising ahead of the event to ensure their seasonal set hits all the right notes, guided by Lockers Park’s director of music Vincent Shaw. This will be the fourth year the local prep school has supported the event.

Headteacher Christopher Wilson said: “We find participating in community events hugely rewarding, as well as being a valuable, confidence-building experience for our pupils. We are thrilled to return to the Festival of Light, a wonderful, local family event.

"Lockers Park is a school with music at its heart; a thriving string orchestra, brass ensemble and the chapel choir are just some of the options available to pupils, of whom 95 per cent play a musical instrument - with many learning two or three!”

The Festival of Light takes place on November 24 from 3.30-6pm in Berkhamsted High Street.