Storm Gareth: Severe weather warning brought forward as torrential rain and 55mph winds due to hit Hemel Hempstead earlier than expected

Torrential rain and high winds are due to hit Hemel Hempstead in just a few hours.

The yellow weather warning was due to kick in at 9pm this evening (Tuesday) but is now been set for midday today and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

Forecasters are predicting strong northwesterly winds will spread across much of the UK with gusts of up to 55mph across the next two days.

A band of torrential rain is currently heading towards Northamptonshire and is expected to hit later this morning.

The Met Office is warning that there could be some disruption to travel during that time.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday in the East Midlands reads: "Often windy, particularly on Wednesday, and often feeling cold due to the strength of the wind.

"Remaining unsettled, with further blustery wintry showers, rain and perhaps hill snow."