Stop stopping and start doing, urges hospice charity

This New Year, Rennie Grove Hospice Care is asking people to ‘stop stopping and start doing’.

Instead of giving something up, in 2018 you are invited to do something that will make a real difference to your life and the lives of local people with a life-limiting illness.

Volunteer eBayer

Rennie Grove has a huge range of fundraising and volunteering opportunities for anyone of any age, any ability and with any amount of time to spare.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser, the Herts 10k, is already taking early bird bookings at a discounted price. Or how about a tandem skydive? Rennie Grove has two dates available in 2018. An alternative aerial encounter is a wingwalk which entails being tightly tethered to the top of a biplane taking to the skies over Essex.

If you prefer something less energetic, you could get involved by attending an event, becoming a Rennie Grove volunteer or holding an activity to raise funds for the charity.

Rennie Grove is keen to expand its existing team of 1,500 award-winning volunteers. Are you a keen eBayer? Rennie Grove has roles at its base in Berkhamsted for volunteer listers and packers. It also needs specialists to root out the hidden gems among donations.

If you have a reliable vehicle, you could be a volunteer driver and help keep Rennie Grove’s service going in extreme weather conditions. Or you could join the team of van drivers who transport stock to shops and office bases.

Rennie Grove volunteers offer as much or as little time as they wish and enjoy meeting new people and learning new skills. Volunteering helps build confidence and opens up gateways to employment.

For more details visit www.renniegrove.org/volunteeer