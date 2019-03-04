Steiner Waldorf teacher banned: Who is Denis McCarthy and what was his role at Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley?

Denis McCarthy taught at Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL) for 34 years until he was dismissed in January 2017.

Now 68, he was also one of the best-known figures in the country when it came to the world of Steiner Waldorf schools, the group which RSSKL was part of.

Mr McCarthy was a senior staff member in Kings Langley, and also served as a director of the school until 2010.

He later became a director and secretary for the Steiner Waldorf Schools Fellowship, the body which oversees all 35 schools across the UK and Ireland.

Mr McCarthy resigned as secretary on June 13, 2015.

During the hearing he had told the panel of his “unblemished record,” adding “in the first 26 years that I taught I never experienced anything like this.”

The father of six said he was a “hands-on” teacher, and that his frequent physical contact with young students was not harmful but helpful.