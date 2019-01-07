St John Ambulance to run free first aid sessions in Hemel Hempstead

St John Ambulance’s volunteers in Hemel Hempstead are encouraging local people to make 2019 the year when they learn first aid.

Starting from Wednesday the volunteers will be running a free first aid session every week in January focusing on different techniques or conditions.

Members of the public are welcome to attend these sessions which will all run between 7pm and 8.30pm at the St John Ambulance HQ on Crescent Road. The subjects to be covered are:

9 January – Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

16 January – treating minor and severe bleeds

23 January – treating someone who is choking

30 January – treating someone who is having a severe allergic reaction.

The sessions are free and there is a maximum capacity of 20 attendees each week. Young people are welcome to attend but the minimum age is 12 and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Those interested can either register on the unit’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/sjahemel - or email course organiser John Pynaert at john.pynaert@sja.org.uk. Please contact the unit by either means beforehand to make sure there are still spaces left.

John said: “We’re really keen for more local people to learn some simple but very effective first aid techniques in January. By equipping themselves with these techniques they could potentially save someone’s life in the future. We also have vacancies at the Hemel Hempstead unit so if any local adults find themselves interested in volunteering with St John Ambulance we would love to speak to them. The first aid sessions in January are absolutely free and people can choose to attend a single session or, better still, all four. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the unit over the next four Wednesday evenings.”

