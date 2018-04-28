Special service to remember loved ones in Herts

Rennie Grove, the charity that provides care and support for terminally ill people in Herts and Bucks, is holding two Remembrance and Thanksgiving Services next month.

Anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one, and who would like to spend some special time remembering them is welcome to join one of the services, which are based on the spiritual care values of the hospice movement and are open to people of all faiths or no faith.

The services are both being held at 3pm on Sunday May 13. One is taking place at Grove House, Waverley Road, St Albans, in the grounds of St Albans City Hospital, and the other is at Tylers Green Village Hall, Church Road, Penn.

Rennie Grove spokesman Lisa Makey said: “Some people will still be very sorrowful and desperately missing their loved ones, others will be trying to learn to navigate life without their loved one’s presence and others will be remembering the happy times they shared with the person they have loved and lost.

“Wherever you are in this time of bereavement, you are very welcome to come along to one of our Remembrance and Thanksgiving Services. This will give you time to remember your loved one, reflect on all the experiences you shared together and celebrate their life.

“The services will consist of music, poems, readings, insights and something for the children too. There will be a time to remember the person we are there for and we encourage you to bring along a photo or something else that reminds you of your loved one to place upon a table.”

The services will be followed by a light afternoon tea.

To register or find out more, contact 01442 890222 or email family.support@ renniegrove.org