Slimmers enjoy exclusive shopping hour

Hemel slimmers enjoyed an exclusive shopping hour in the Hemel Iceland store on Hillfield Road, to celebrate the award-winning healthy food range from Slimming World and Iceland.

Hemel Slimming World consultants arranged for their members to enjoy a private hour of shopping in December, to browse the Slimming World range of frozen ready meals and take part in a ‘Free Food Supermarket Sweep’.

In Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, Free Foods include fruit and veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, fish, poultry, eggs and fat-free dairy.

Haylea Gavin, who runs the Highfield Slimming World groups, said: “It was great fun getting a couple of members to fill their shopping trolleys with Free Food items from our shopping list completing the Supermarket Sweep. All of the other members were helping them out throughout the store.”

Winner Di, from the Boxmoor group, won a Free Food hamper to take home.