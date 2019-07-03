Shocking footage shows large blaze raging at office building in Hemel Hempstead

Around 30 firefighters tackled a large blaze on the roof of a office building in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead this morning (Wednesday).

And the A414 between junction 8 on the M1 and Maylands Avenue was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. It is now reopened for traffic.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.12am this morning (Wednesday 3 July) to reports of a fire on the roof of a building in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead.

"The fire service - who are currently in attendance - have brought the blaze under control. Thankfully no injuries have been reported.

"Both carriageways on Breakspear Way are to remain closed until further notice. Enquires looking into the cause of the fire are to be carried out."

More to follow.