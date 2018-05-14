Share your Hertfordshire journey memories to enter contest

Bus company Arriva is asking people to share their fondest memories of local journeys, to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

The contest ties in with Local and Community History Month during May, which aims to increase awareness of local history.

Arriva is asking people if there’s a journey that really stands out in their memory.

Marketing manager for Arriva Hertfordshire and Essex, Craig Taylor, said: “To mark Local History Month, we really want to hear about how a simple journey has changed someone’s life.

“Maybe you met your partner at a bus stop, or maybe you can still remember how you felt the day you brought your first child home from hospital, or perhaps setting off on your honeymoon.

“We hope people from across Hertfordshire will share their history with us this month.

“The best entry will receive a restaurant voucher to enjoy dinner with loved ones.”

Email talktous@arriva.co.uk or enter via www.facebook.com/arrivasouthend or @ArrivaEssex during May.