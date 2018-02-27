Sex assault on canal towpath in Kings Langley investigated by police

Police in Dacorum are appealing for help and information in order to find a man they believe could assist them with their investigation into a sexual assault.

On Tuesday February 20, a woman was running along the canal towpath in Kings Langley, just past the bridge that leads to Tooveys Mill Close, when a man who was behind her grabbed her bottom.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the photo, as they believe he was in the area at the time and may have information which could help their inquiry.

If you recognise the man, or have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact PC Sophie Beach on 101 quoting crime reference number D1/18/1629.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

