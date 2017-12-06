Second World War dagger among items stolen from Hemel Hempstead home

A dagger from the Second World War was one of a host of items stolen from a home in Hemel Hempstead.

Thieves are thought to have entered the property in Crossfell Road between 5.45pm and 6.15pm on Sunday, November 26.

They gained entry through a window before searching upstairs bedrooms and making off with a number of items.

Included are the dagger (pictured), a quantity of foreign currency, an 18ct men’s gold wedding band, an emerald and diamond ring, a gold cluster ring, a bracelet with an ‘18’ charm, a pearl necklace, a men’s gold signet ring with a red stone setting, and a solid silver bracelet.

Detective Constable Peter Spiers, from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, said: “Many of the stolen items hold large sentimental value to the victim and the commando dagger is distinctive in that it may catch someone’s eye if the offender attempts to sell it on for cash.

“I would ask people to be aware of these items locally and contact us if they believe they are being sold, either online or in person.

“A dark Audi was also seen in the area around the time of the burglary so I am appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity involving a car of this description to get in touch with me.”

If you have any further information that could assist the investigation, please email DC Spiers on peter.spiers@herts.pnn.police.uk, call Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/9613