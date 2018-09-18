Second man jailed following murder of young father in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for intending to pervert the course of justice following the murder of a young father in Hemel Hempstead.

Paul Smith, 49, of Hosking Court in Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, was previously found guilty by a jury of giving a false statement to police about what had happened on the night of David Molloy’s murder.

David Molloy, 24, was murdered by Mohammed Khalid following an angry confrontation at a Saturn Way property on March 13 this year.

He was stabbed three times – twice to the lower back and once to the chest, which caused a fatal wound to his heart.

Khalid then fled the address and went to Paul Smith’s flat in Hosking Court, Hemel. While there Khalid changed his clothes before leaving in a taxi, which took him to Luton.

Over the next 48 hours Khalid made plans to flee the country to Pakistan. However, he was arrested in London on March 15 as he tried to obtain travel documents.

On September 13, Mohammed Khalid, aged 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, with a minimum term of 22 years.