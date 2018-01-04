Scouts chosen for World Jamboree

Seven lucky Scouts and Explorer Scouts have been selected to represent Hemel Hempstead at the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA, in 2019.

Josh Lee, Ollie Myatt, Becky Harding, Nate Jermy, Timmy Gower, Jen Bishop and Tom Rumble are now starting the long task of fundraising and will soon be joining one of the Hertfordshire Units which will represent the UK at the Jamboree.

Selection took place over a weekend where the youngsters took part in team challenges, cooking and camping as well as having a formal interview and making a filmed presentation.