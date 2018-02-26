Sahara trek for Berkhamsted cabbie

Well-known local cabbie Mark Twyman will be swapping the streets of Berkhamsted for the sand dunes and camels of Morocco when he takes on a 50km desert trek in aid of the Hospice of St Francis.

Mark has signed up for this year’s Trek Sahara, which will see him trekking across ancient, dried-up river beds and vast sun-baked plains before spending two days helping out at a local community project in Marrakech.

He has already raised more than £850 of the £1,990 fundraising target and has many more ideas up his sleeve for how to raise the rest, including a quiz night.

Mark said: “I often take people and pick them up from the hospice and they all say what a great place it is.

“I heard about Trek Sahara after picking up some of the fundraisers on their way back from Trek China last year. They told me what an amazing time they had and I thought, why not?”

Mark has already bought his boots and is planning a training regime ahead of the week-long trek, which will take place from November 10 to 17. Led by experienced guides, the trip will involve two full days and two half days trekking and will end with a two-day community project in Marrakech helping to improve conditions at a local centre for street children, a medical day clinic or a home for the elderly.

Anyone wishing to join Trek Sahara can email claire.jones@stfrancis.org.uk, call 01442 869555 or visit www.stfrancis.org.uk/treksahara