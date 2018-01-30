Run a mile in Hemel to support mental wellbeing

To support Time to Talk Day on Thursday, Dacorum & Tring Athletic Club is supporting #runandtalk, an England Athletics initiative to improve mental wellbeing through running and break down the stigma associated with mental health by getting people talking about it.

The event follows the successful #runandtalk events in October 2017 in support of World Mental Health Day, which saw around 100 organised runs to support mental wellbeing through running.

This week, Dacorum & Tring AC is encouraging people to run a mile or further and to have a chat with friends, family, colleagues or other runners.

This can be done at a time and location of their choice or by joining one of the organised runs at an England Athletics club or RunTogether group.

The event is supported by a network of over 420 volunteer England Athletics mental health ambassadors, who are active in affiliated running clubs and registered running groups across England, to support those who are experiencing mental health problems.

Dacorum & Tring AC is organising a run at 7pm on Thursday from Sportspace Athletics Track, Jarmans Park, Hemel.

The 5km run will include options for walking, jogging and running so everyone is welcome, from new runners and those looking to get back into it, to regular runners.

To register to join the run or for more information, contact Michelle Ashwell at michelle.ashwell@btinternet.com or 07941 749739.

Search for and join a #runandtalk organised run at www.meetup.com/runandtalk/events

For more information, see www.facebook.com/events/151769515549674