Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley is closing: What next for the school’s students?

Herts County Council say that there are “sufficient” school places “in the locality” that all 330 RSSKL students will be able to go to a Hertfordshire school next year.

Unfortunately the very late closure, and a lack of places, mean that students may not be able to go to their nearest school or their preferred school.

Parents are now asked to complete a survey by June 29 so that the council can determine the number of children that may require a place in a state school.

The next academic year for state schools in Hertfordshirwe begins on September 3.

Also on HemelToday:

The timeline of how events unfolded

The background to RSSKL’s closure

Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley is closing: The full story

A mother of an RSSKL student tells us of how she feels “betrayed”

A former student speaks highly of his time at the school

What is Herts County Council doing?

What will happen to the current RSSKL grounds and properties?

What did the school have to say?

Why weren’t the school’s issues discovered earlier?