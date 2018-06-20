Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley is closing: What is Hertfordshire County Council doing?

Hertfordshire County Council has limited authority over RSSKL as it is a private fee-paying school.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, said: “We have provided the school with a letter for all parents and carers to offer assistance in finding an alternative state funded school place in Hertfordshire for all those who require one.”

He added: “We will do whatever possible to support families in the coming days and weeks.”

A similar situation occured in 2017, when the Hart Schools Trust made a decision to close both Da Vinci Studio Schools based in Stevenage and Letchworth.

