Royal wedding fever is starting to sweep across Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire has been hit by Royal fever as the county prepares for the wedding of Prince Harry to his fiancée, Meghan Markle on May 19.

With a month to go, the countdown has begun and the party spirit is in full force – with the county council receiving a number of applications for community street parties, more babies being registered with royal names and 28 Hertfordshire couples choosing to hold their weddings on the same day as the royal couple.

A total of 51 applications for road closures have been made to Hertfordshire County Council for traditional community street parties right across the county.

Rob Smith, deputy director of highways at the council, said: “We are delighted that our residents are getting into the spirit of the Royal wedding.

“We’re very pleased to be able to scrap road closure charges for residential roads without bus routes, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the day with their relatives, friends and neighbours.”

Hertfordshire was crowned as the street party capital during both the Royal wedding in 2011 and the Queen’s Jubilee in 2012, hosting more street parties than any other county.