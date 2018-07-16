Roll along to Potten End for Steam and Country Fayre

Vintage machinery, heavy horses and oily engines will all be on show at this year’s Dacorum Steam and Country Fayre, on July 28 and 29.

Now in its 12th year, the popular country fayre, on the 62-acre showground at Green Croft Farm, Potten End, offers the chance to browse vintage tractors, steam engines, classic cars, vintage lorries, ex-service fire engines and ex-military vehicles.

As well as live horseshoeing demonstrations, birds of prey, glass blowing and a display of vintage road making equipment, kids can ride and explore a number of vehicles, visit the children’s fair, animal petting area and take part in an archery demonstration.

All proceeds from the event, organised by The Dacorum Machinery and Steam Preservation Group, will support the Hospice of St Francis.

The show will be open from 10am to 5pm, with the official opening at 1pm on Saturday.

Entry £8, children/concessions £5, family ticket £20. Free parking, with tractor and trailer rides from the car park to the showground. See www. dacorummachineryandsteam.co.uk