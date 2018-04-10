Revamp your wardrobe at Hemel Clothes Swap

Trade your unwanted clothes for something different, at Dacorum Borough Council’s Clothes Swap event on Friday, April 20, at The Forum, Hemel Hempstead.

Clothes swapping is the easy way to update your wardrobe. It’s guilt-free shopping with no cost to your wallet or the environment.

Just take along your good-quality items you no longer wear and exchange them for something that’s new to you.

The Clothes Swap takes place in Conference Rooms 1 and 2 on the first floor of The Forum, Marlowes, Hemel.

Between 11am and noon, you can drop off up to eight unwanted, good-quality items, earning you one token per item.

Have lunch or a coffee, or visit the library, then come back between 1pm and 4pm to browse the rails and exchange new items for tokens.

From 3pm to 4pm, there’s an opportunity to buy items even if you don’t have tokens, by making a small donation to charity.

Any items remaining at 4pm will be donated to charity.

Bring your own reusable bags to take items home, as carrier bags will not be provided.

This event is only for good-quality clothes, shoes, handbags and other accessories. Unwearable clothing can be recycled in a textile bank.

If you can’t make the date, there is another clothes swap scheduled for Friday, April 27, at the Premier Inn, Adelaide Street, St Albans, AL3 5BH.

Clothes swaps are an important way to fight ‘fast fashion’, which is creating an environmental crisis.

Every year, Hertfordshire residents throw over 7,000 tonnes of textiles into landfill, which could have been reused, repaired or recycled.