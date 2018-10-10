Residents slam plans for giant ‘eyesore’ mast opposite Hemel Water Gardens

A resident has slammed plans for a 22.5 metre tall tower opposite Hemel’s award- winning Water Gardens.

John Newberry says the communications mast would not only be an ‘eyesore’ for the neighbourhood but be to the detriment of the picturesque beauty spot.

Planned communications mast

Mr Newberry, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said: “This enormous tower overlooking the area will be a visual affront to residents and passers-by alike and we cannot understand why it has to be sited there.

“The public is not being made aware of this huge development and it needs to be publicised for objections to be made.”

In 2010 Jellicoe Water Gardens were placed on English Heritage’s register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest as an important example of 20th century urban design.

The planning application for the communications tower adjacent to the Water Gardens was submitted on September 13 by Vodafone.

A spokesman said: “In Hemel Hempstead we have identified that, due to removal of a base station in the local network, a temporary mobile phone base station is needed.

“This temporary site at Leighton Buzzard Road will provide network coverage to our local customers.”

A Dacorum Borough Council spokesman said: “The council is not the owner of the land where the structure is proposed and cannot exercise any control by that route.”

> To view the full application visit site.dacorum.gov.uk/publicaccess/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=DCAPR_226752