Residents furious over proposed Fisher Road closure in Hemel Hempstead

Residents and business owners fear plans to close their road to all traffic will ‘destroy’ Boxmoor.

Hertfordshire County Council (HCC), has proposed to close Fishery Road, in Hemel Hempstead to all traffic, excluding buses and cyclists.

The plan is part of a county-wide scheme to ease traffic congestion and help the environment.

Residents say they would be left with no access to their properties, and businesses will be ‘massively’ affected.

Alan Rooke, owner of Fishery Wharf Cafe, said: “As a small business I am almost sure that if it went ahead we would have to close.

“It just makes no sense at all, everyone in the area uses Fishery Road to access the A41, the other roads cannot take the traffic.”

Mr Rooke has urged residents to visit fisheryroad.org for information about the consultation form and what the road closure would mean.

He said: “The form is very deceiving as everyone wants to become more environmental but to tick yes you’ll be losing your road.”

Dave Gardener, of Horsecroft Road, says access to his home would be ‘compromised’ by the plan.

He said: “It is absolute, ill thought rubbish. How will residents of roads leading off Fishery Road access their homes. It all stinks of secrecy.”

Neil Harden, councillor for Boxmoor, also objected.

He said: “This is a ludicrous proposal that has no local support. I would encourage everyone who uses this road to respond objecting to this idea.”

Derrik Ashley, HCC member for growth, infrastructure, planning & economy, commented: “The schemes are only concepts at this stage and haven’t been developed in detail.”

HCC’s consultation closes on September 17; to have your say visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/consultations