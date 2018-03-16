Record numbers of Herts residents bid for donated treats

A record number of Hertfordshire residents have been bidding to take part in the third annual Herts Big Weekend – and there are still tickets up for grabs.

A total of 32,966 bids were received for the thousands of donated tickets available in this year’s event, which takes place on March 24 and 25.

And there are still chances to win unclaimed or returned tickets.

Until Sunday March 18, Hertfordshire residents who registered for the Big Weekend ballot before it closed last Sunday can log back in and check the website for last-minute offers.

Any returned or unclaimed tickets will be made available on a first come, first served basis.

A record 59 attractions and tourism businesses donated tickets for this year’s event. Once again, movie magic proved to be the biggest draw, with the Warner Bros Studio Tour London receiving over 2,500 applications.

Tickets to Down Hall Hotel & Spa, Paradise Wildlife Park, Knebworth House, Gardens & Park and the Henry Moore Studios & Gardens completed the top five spots, with a combined applications 6,500 bids.

Other tickets up for grabs included close encounters for animal lovers, delicious afternoon tea and meals, go karting, rounds of golf, family activities, guided tours and sailing experiences.

Organised by Visit Herts, the event aims to boost tourism and support leisure businesses by giving residents the chance to discover, or rediscover, a range of attractions and experiences across the whole county free of charge.

Big Weekend also encourages the county’s residents to spread the word about what’s on in Hertfordshire to visiting friends and family.

Visit Herts chief executive Sandra Matthews-Marsh said: “We’re overwhelmed by the brilliant support we’ve had from so many attractions, and the enthusiastic response from our residents who have been delighted to see the Big Weekend back for its third year this spring.

“We hope that everyone who applied for tickets has been inspired by the wealth of offers available, and that the Herts Big Weekend will give Hertfordshire residents the opportunity to experience something new or to re-acquaint themselves with their amazing county.”

There will also be a selfie competition where ticket holders can post a selfie of themselves enjoying the #HBWSelfie18 throughout the weekend on Twitter, for the chance to win a Feed a Big Cat experience for two at Paradise Wildlife Park, worth £348.

See www.visitherts.co.uk