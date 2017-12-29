Re-think on privatising Dacorum’s leisure services?

Privatisation of Dacorum’s leisure services could still be halted, after councillors ‘called in’ the decision.

Hundreds of emails have been sent by members of the public who are unhappy at the move.

As reported in last week’s Gazette, the council’s Conservative bosses voted to take the services from the not-for-profit Dacorum Sports Trust, but there are concerns about what this might mean in the future.

And now backbench councillors have called in the decision for a review.

Steve Day, who founded the ‘Leisure facilities are not for profit’ group on Facebook, said: “This is something that has really struck a chord with a lot of people because they do not believe that local leisure facilities should be run for a profit.

“There’s a fear that prices will go up, that local groups will be priced out, and that it simply won’t be healthy for Dacorum.

“This has been called in by Lib Dems and Labour, but we know there’s support from across the political spectrum.

“That’s why we need as many people as possibleto write to their councillorsand show how important this is.”

Lib Dem councillor Ron Tindall, who was one of five councillors who called the decision in to be reviewed at housing and community overview and scrutiny committee on January 10, said: “We do not believe that the award of the contract is the best option for the needs of current and future residents, while the council have also failed to fully take into account a number of financial implications.”