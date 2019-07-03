RAF Halton band to march through Hemel Old Town this weekend

A Royal Air Force march and flypast will take place through Hemel Old Town on Sunday (June 30).

RAF Halton’s troops will be exercising their right to the Freedom of the Borough with a parade, led by the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment, starting at 11.45am in Gadebridge Park.

It will then come to a pause at St Mary’s Square where there will be a Lancaster flypast over St Mary’s Church at 12.03pm, followed by speeches and then the parade continuing to the end of the Old Town High Street.

Road closures will be in place during the morning, with the High Street affected for the duration of the march and Queensway briefly closed between the junctions of Marlowes, Alexandra Road and the High Street while the parade passes.

For more information visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/armed-forces