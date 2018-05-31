Put on your Groovy Shoes for Herts hospice charity

Brush off your brogues, polish up your platforms and slip on your slingbacks – Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s Groovy Shoes is back.

Each year, Rennie Grove encourages people to wear their wackiest, weirdest and most wonderful shoes to help raise funds for this local hospice charity.

Groovy Shoes 2018 is taking place on Friday June 22 and the charity is urging schools, groups, companies and friends to take part, with everyone donating £1 to show off their stylish shoes.

Rennie Grove will feature your Groovy Shoes photos across its social media channels so send in your photos to @renniegrove on Twitter or @renniegrovehospicecare on Facebook using #groovyshoes