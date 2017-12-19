Public meeting held over proposed mosque development in Hemel Hempstead

Hundreds of people attended a public meeting to discuss a controversial plan to build a large mosque in Nash Mills.

But a local councillor is frustrated that officials from the mosque weren’t there to face the public to answer questions about the application.

A sketch of how the proposed mosque would look

Many residents are worried over the lack of parking provision in the plans for a building that could accommodate up to 500 people.

A statement from the mosque committee, which was read out at the meeting on Monday at Kings Langley School, said: “We are quite saddened that despite all our efforts we have never been invited to attend any meeting whatsoever by any members of the parish council.”

But that claim has been refuted, with ward councillor Jan Maddern saying: “We have given the mosque so many opportunities.

“They let us know four days before a normal parish council meeting that they wanted to come, but we have explained to them that it is not the right place, as we have lots of other things on the agenda.

“This needs a special meeting, and it’s been frustrating that that hasn’t happened yet.”

Mosque officials said they were unable to attend the meeting because of ‘short notice’ and engagements over the festive period.

Cllr Maddern added:“We had 180 people attend. It was a very calm meeting which was very civilised.”

