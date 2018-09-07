Powerful film aims to recruit foster parents

Herts County Council has launched a powerful film highlighting the urgent need for more foster carers in the county.

There are currently about 900 children looked after by Herts County Council, and 70 per cent of them are in foster care, at any one time.

The majority of these children are over 10 years old.

Some children in foster care are placed away from Hertfordshire, as local foster carers cannot be found.

To highlight the needs of these children and the transformation foster parents can make to their lives, the county council has produced a moving film as part of its Something Missing campaign.

The film follows a 12-year-old girl whose mum is unable to care for her, and who is left feeling neglected, scared and needing help. It also follows the interest shown by a couple who have the time, space and desire to welcome someone else in their lives.

Cabinet member Teresa Heritage said: “We are particularly in need of foster carers for older children like the young person featured in our film. Fostering offers the opportunity to make a life-changing contribution to the lives of vulnerable children and young people looked after by Herts, so please consider becoming a foster carer.”

The promotional film is being screened at fostering open events and training, as well as on social media and local cinemas.

You can watch the film at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/ somethingmissing