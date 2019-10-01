Women paid more than men are at Hertfordshire County Council

Women are still paid more than men are at Herts County Council.

Across the public sector throughout the UK men are paid more in the public sector than women are.

But new data shows the county council are continuing to buck that trend, with female employees being paid an average of 26 pence more per hour than their male counterparts. That is a difference of 2.86 per cent.

And that gap (based on data for 2018) is even slightly wider than the year before, when the data showed women were earning 0.9 per cent more than men.

Since last year it has become a legal requirement for all organisations employing more than 250 people to publish gender pay statistics.

The data was reported to a meeting of the county council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Friday (September 20).

It was also reported that, in 2017, the average public sector gender pay gap was 6.8 per cent - with men being paid more.

Details of the gender pay gap was reported to the cabinet panel as part of the ‘Workforce report and workforce equalities profile 2018/19’.

That report also showed, in 2019, 14.5 per cent of the council’s workforce are said to be black, Asian or minority ethnic, which is higher than the 13.9 per cent recorded the year before.

And 6.6 per cent of the workforce have declared themselves as having a disability.

Over the past year the county council has received two claims for employment tribunal, which is reported as being “way below the national trend”.